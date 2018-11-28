Menu
Weather

Brisbane flights cancelled due to Sydney chaos

by Chris Honnery
28th Nov 2018 9:41 AM

SEVERE weather in NSW has caused flight delays and cancellations in and out of Brisbane this morning.

Most Sydney and Canberra-bound flights are experiencing hour-long delays while about six flights from Sydney to Brisbane were cancelled this morning.

Delays are expected to continue throughout the day as severe storms hit parts of NSW.

A Brisbane Airport spokesperson urged travellers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport today.

The knock-on effect on airports across the country comes after more than a month's worth of rain was dumped on Sydney within a few hours this morning, making it the city's worst November storm in 44 years.

For the latest on Brisbane Airport flights see individual carriers or visit www.bne.com.au

