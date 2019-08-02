UPDATE: Brisbane motorway tunnel reopens after evacuation

The Airport Link tunnel has now been reopened.

UPDATE: Brisbane's Airport Link tunnel has reopened after it was evacuated and closed due to a truck fire..

A Queensland Fire spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene at 11.29am, with the first fire crew on scene at 11.36am.

Three more fire crews later attended and the tunnel was reopened about 12.10pm.

Incident in the Airport link (APL) tunnel closed at East West Arterial Road Toombul. Seek alt route. Expect delays in the area. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/8R7RM7tmFm https://t.co/8R7RM7tmFm — SEQUEST (@SEQUESTQLD) August 2, 2019