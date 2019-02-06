Menu
Ruon Tongyik and Charles Lokoli-Ngoy have joined Brisbane Roar
Soccer

Roar pick up young guns in A-League double swoop

by Staff Writers
6th Feb 2019 5:55 PM

BRISBANE Roar have completed the signings of Charles Lokoli-Ngoy and Ruon Tongyik for the remainder of the A-League season.

The Roar announced the dual signing on Wednesday; just weeks after the youngsters were released by Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers respectively.

Lokoli-Ngoy, 21, links up with the struggling side after 13 appearances for the Sky Blues in the A-League, and was a key element of the club's Y-League and NPL outfits for the past few years.

Meanwhile defender Tongyik lands at his fourth A-league club after just two appearances for the Wanderers following stints with Adelaide United and Melbourne City. The 22-year-old boasts three appearances for Australia's U23 side.

"Brisbane Roar has a great history and is one of the biggest clubs in Australia. I want to help the team, score goals, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge," Lokoli-Ngoy said.

"I'm very excited to have signed for the Roar. I am here to create depth in our squad and I can't wait to get out onto Suncorp Stadium and play in front of our fans," Tongyik added.

Interim Roar boss Darren Davies has hailed the signings, expressing his happiness at bringing some fresh blood to his squad.

Darren Davies has welcomed the signings. Picture: AAP

"I'm confident that they will not only add competition for places in our squad, but make a positive contribution to our team over the coming weeks and months," he said.

"They are both young talented Australian footballers who have the ability to excite our supporters and fans."

Both players are eligible to make their Roar debuts as early as Friday night's home clash against Sydney FC.

