Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Sport

Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted as 12 withdraw

by Andrew Dawson
3rd Apr 2021 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Super maxi Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Bribane to Gladstone yacht race.

QCYC secretary Paul McCowan described conditions as "rough, but not dangerous''.

Competitors were being buffeted by 30 knot winds as a low pressure system forms off the Fraser Coast.

"We started with 36 and 12 of those, including Black Jack, are out of the race.''

Black Jack's crew were fine and the yacht was motoring into Gladstone.

QCYC Commodore Ian Gidlow had predicted a "big breeze''.

RELATED LINKS

GREAT RACE GOOD TO GO AFTER COVID-19 SCARE

ORGANISER HAD SOUGHT AN EXEMPTION IF LOCKDOWN CONTINUED

The yachts which have withdrawn include: Crankster, Hot Seat, Active Again, Alive, Apriori, Black Diamond, Black Jack, Broadsword, Dream Lover, Enchantress, Hasta la Vista and Not A Diamond.

Originally published as Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted, 12 withdraw

brisbane to gladstone yacht race editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Football captain dies

      Football captain dies
      • 3rd Apr 2021 8:51 AM

      Top Stories

        Biopesticide approved to combat ‘voracious pest’ in crops

        Premium Content Biopesticide approved to combat ‘voracious pest’ in crops

        News Product a welcome addition to options available for controlling fall armyworm, particularly in crops such as sweet corn, maize and sorghum, where available options are...

        ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        News WERE YOU THERE? Check out the photos from day one of Qld’s biggest car festival in...

        Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Premium Content Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Weather Don’t forget an umbrella with showers and storms forecasted across the Central...

        MORE PHOTOS and VIDEO: RockyNATS 2021 Friday 02 April

        Premium Content MORE PHOTOS and VIDEO: RockyNATS 2021 Friday 02 April

        News Were you photographed at the Showgrounds by our roving reporters?