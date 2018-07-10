Menu
Login
Scene of a multi vehicle accident Southbound on the Pacific Highway, just North of exit 75. Northbound traffic backs up on the motorway.
Scene of a multi vehicle accident Southbound on the Pacific Highway, just North of exit 75. Northbound traffic backs up on the motorway.
Breaking

Major delays after motorway crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
10th Jul 2018 8:22 AM

MORNING commuters can expect heavy delays northbound to the city this morning following a crash on the Gateway Motorway.

Emergency services were called to reports of a truck and car crash northbound near the Miles Platting Road on ramp at 7am.

The lanes have now been cleared, but commuters can still expect lengthy delays of up to 50 minutes from Loganholme to the City.

Queensland Ambulance Service said patients were being treated for minor injuries with no patients being transported to hospital.

crash editors picks gateway motorway pacific motorway traffic

Top Stories

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    Breaking MORE than 50 grain growers from across the region gathered in Emerald for the inaugural Growers Breakfast Forum.

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    News Discover one of the many mines in your backyard

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News Springsure man saved by his own history.

    Local Partners