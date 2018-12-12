Bizarre item on business class menu

Shocked passenger tweets photo of menu that warns the venison stew may contain "bullet fragments". Picture: @DrMichaelLBrown

TRAVELLING in business class means that you'll get a special menu of restaurant-quality food, often with exotic ingredients.

But you'd never expect to end up with this ingredient in your dinner.

Passenger Dr Michael Brown noticed that the airline was warning against "a very small risk of bullet fragments" in a dish on a flight from London to Chicago O'Hare Airport, The Sun reported.

The menu item in question was the airline's "Home Counties venison stew with rosemary dumplings, roasted chestnuts and wilted kale".

Dr Brown, who lives in North Carolina, told Sun Online Travel: "I travelled first class from Mumbai to Heathrow, and this item definitely wasn't on the menu.

"On my second flight from Heathrow to Chicago I noticed this item on the menu.

"I didn't order it but found this to be very strange."

Dr Brown said he spoke to cabin crew about the strange menu inclusion.

"The two flight attendants I spoke with had never seen or noticed this before but got a good laugh out of it," he said.

"One joked with me that this warning could be so all the Americans on board couldn't sue them. I told him he could well be right."

Dr Brown also tweeted the odd addition to the menu.

"Looks like British Airways will go the extra mile to make their American customers feel at home," Twitter user Tony Uddin replied.

Jan Steuart said: "Hey it's just added iron."

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "These warnings are there as a precaution, and are common practice. We source the best British ingredients for our in-flight menu and this is no exception."

British Airways said the warning was a precaution. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

But hey, at least Dr Brown was offered a quality meal.

Last month, a British Airways premium economy passenger was left furious after he was served just a cereal bar for a meal - on an eight-hour flight costing more than $800.

British man Brian Horton was flying from Tampa, Florida to the UK at the time and had paid $1324 for return flights.

He had flown out in economy, but returned to the UK in the premium cabin, paying around $867 for that leg of the flight.

"On the way back, which (we) had paid extra for and booked premium seats, we were (in) an old un-refurbished plane with ancient tiny screens," he complained.

Mr Horton said that he wasn't offered an option to pre-book his food.

"An hour before landing after an eight-hour flight we were given an energy bar as our breakfast - I kept the wrapper as a souvenir," he said.

"Our relatives back in the cheaper economy seats got a half frozen cheese bagel. It's not what you expect from British Airways."

