Britney’s strange message to Timberlake

Fans have expressed concern for Britney Spears after she tagged former boyfriend Justin Timberlake in a strange video posted to her Instagram account.

Spears, 39, posted a video of herself dancing wildly in her living room to Timberlake's 2013 Jay-Z collaboration Holy Grail, tagging him in the video. Timberlake - who is active on Instagram - is yet to publicly respond.

It's been almost 20 years since the former couple went through a bitter, highly publicised split, after dating for several years at the height of their teen pop fame.

Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, while Spears has been in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari for five years.

Britney and Sam Asghari have been together since 2016.

Fans flooded Spears' comment section asking why she had tagged her ex in the post.

"Me after one glass of wine and tagging exes," wrote one fan.

"Her vids are always so sketchy. I really hope a family member checks on her safety."

"Genuinely feels like she is dancing in front of a mirror and has no idea this is being filmed … or broadcast on the internet," wrote another.

Britney dances frenetically in the new video.

Justin Timberlake is yet to respond.

"Jessica Biel and Sam Asghari both looking at that tag like …"

"Eeek don't be tagging Justin he don't need to see you this way," said another.

Other fans spotted a strange detail in the background of the video: A Christmas tree, complete with presents underneath. In her caption, Spears had claimed the video was filmed "last week".

Britney Spears via her Instagram.

"Last week!? With the Christmas tree? OK hun," wrote one.

"'Danced in my black turtleneck last week' … meanwhile, the presents under the tree," said another.

Spears' presence on Instagram has been a source of concern and speculation among her fanbase ever since she abruptly announced an "indefinite work hiatus" in January 2019. Since then, Instagram has been her sole public outlet - but her unusual activity on the platform has regularly raised fears about her mental state.

Fans eager for information about the star since she retired from public life more than two years ago have also suggested she may be passing off older photos and videos as new content, which she has repeatedly denied.

A sample of Britney Spears’ recent Instagram posts.

The mother-of-two was last year embroiled in an ugly court battle with her father over her ongoing conservatorship, with concerning details spilling out publicly.

Spears' own lawyers likened her mental state to that of a comatose patient during the court battle, claiming she does not have the mental clarity to sign a legal document on her own.

Court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun last October claimed Spears' $57 million fortune was at risk by her "refusal to perform" and a "burn rate" of lawyer fees.

As the battle continues, the singer's devotees have fuelled the #FreeBritney viral campaign, concerned she is being exploited by those around her.

