Fabiana Palhares was murdered in her Varsity Lakes home. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

Life in jail for murdering partner, unborn baby

6th Aug 2018 12:06 PM

BROCK Wall, who admitted to murdering his pregnant girlfriend on the Gold Coast, has been handed two life sentences for killing her and their unborn baby.

Wall bludgeoned his partner Fabiana Palhares, 34, to death with a tomahawk in her Gold Coast home in 2015.

Wall's sentencing in the Queensland Supreme Court followed him pleading guilty to the February 2015 murder of his Brazilian partner in a domestic violence incident at Varsity Lakes.

He was sentenced to at least 20 years in jail for the brutal murder.

Fabiana Palhares was murdered in her Varsity Lakes home in 2015. Photo: Facebook.
Brock Wall was arrested after the incident.
Wall was also sentenced for unlawful assault of a pregnant woman, a charge that was laid two days after he was accused of her murder when police discovered Ms Palhares was 10 weeks' pregnant.

Wall avoided a trial with his guilty plea last month.

In entering his guilty plea, Wall muttered he was "sorry" for the killing.

Ms Palhares' murder sparked an outpouring of grief at the time among Brazilian expatriates on the Gold Coast.

Ms Palhares' brother travelled from Brazil for today's sentencing.

