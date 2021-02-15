Broncos superstar set to shun $800,000 offers

Broncos players Kotoni Staggs and Patrick Carrigan with the new Deadly Choices jersey. Picture: Peter Wallis

Broncos players Kotoni Staggs and Patrick Carrigan with the new Deadly Choices jersey. Picture: Peter Wallis

Strike centre Kotoni Staggs' has declared he wants to remain at the Broncos beyond this year, shifting recruitment options to a host of other off-contract prospects, led by Brisbane teammate Xavier Coates.

Staggs has become the target of at least three rival NRL clubs - the Titans, Eels and Bulldogs - who are prepared to pay more than $800,000 when the gun centre comes off contract at season's end.

Watch Live & On-Demand coverage of NRL pre-season trial matches on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

The 22-year-old has become one of the NRL's best attacking centres, scoring 10 tries in 14 games during the Broncos wooden spoon 2020 season.

He was earmarked to make his Origin debut for the Blues last year but was ruled out after suffering a knee injury in Brisbane's final game of the season.

Staggs said his foreseeable future was returning from the injury by Round 14, while his long-term future would ideally see an extension with the Broncos - a move which would be a huge blow for rival clubs circling the star centre.

Kotoni Staggs has pledged his allegiance to the Broncos. Picture: Peter Wallis



"I love the club," Staggs said while promoting the 2021 Broncos Deadly Choices preventive health campaign.

"Growing up as a young kid, it's where I wanted to be.

"It was a dream to play for the Broncos and Darren Lockyer was my idol.

"I don't want to be anywhere else bar here and it would be good to just stay here.

BELOW: THE OFF-CONTRACT CENTRE OPTIONS FOR 2022

"I want to play good footy when I get back from my injury and see what happens from there."

If Staggs does choose to re-sign with Brisbane, and Stephen Crichton extends his contract at Penrith, it would see the two hottest free agent centre options no longer on the open market.

Instead, attention would shift to the likes of Coates, Penrith's Brent Naden and Maroons flyer Dane Gagai as centre options begin to dry up for next season.



The departure of Andrew McCullough from Red Hill on Monday has freed up valuable funds for the Broncos to retain the likes of rising stars Staggs and Coates, who both come off contract at season's end.

It is understood the Broncos have already tabled an upgraded deal for Coates to stay at Red Hill after he was targeted by the likes of the Cowboys, Titans and Storm earlier this year.

The 19-year-old is set to become a crucial cog in Kevin Walters' plans for the Broncos 2021 campaign, with the young speedster expected to grab the right wing spot for the upcoming season.

BEST OFF-CONTRACT CENTRE OPTIONS FOR 2022

Broncos

Xavier Coates

Tesi Niu

Bulldogs

Will Hopoate

Raiders

Harley Smith-Shields

Sea Eagles

Reuben Garrick

Dylan Walker

Storm

Brenko Lee

Warriors

Peta Hiku

Cowboys

Justin O'Neill

Eels

Haze Dunster

Panthers

Stephen Crichton (set to re-sign with Penrith)

Tyrone May

Brent Naden

Dragons

Brayden Wiliame

Rabbitohs

Dane Gagai

Roosters

Brett Morris

Josh Morris

Billy Smith

Tigers

James Roberts (CO)

Originally published as Broncos superstar set to shun $800,000 offers