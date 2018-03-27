Menu
Lifestyle

Brooke Shields shows off killer bikini body

by Francesca Bacardi

If you've got it, flaunt it.

Brooke Shields is in vacation mode and letting everyone know it - with her tropical snapshots including some fiery photos of herself in a bikini.

The 52-year-old captioned pictures showing off her front and backside, "Bikini life in paradise."

Shields has been soaking up the sun over the past few days, going for pool swims and riding through the waves in the crystal-clear ocean.

Bikini life in paradise 🌴

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

Despite putting her enviable body on display, the model-actress previously told Page Six she wants to be known for more than just her looks.

"I have been told that I am a beauty icon. But if I did not have a degree and honours from Princeton I probably would question a little bit of it," she told us last August. "But the fact that I have my degree, no one can challenge my knowledge."

This article was originally published on the New York Post

