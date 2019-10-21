Menu
Reba McEntire has paid tribute to best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn after their hall of fame gong.
Music

Stars align at Country Music Hall of Fame event

21st Oct 2019 11:48 AM

Best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a star-filled ceremony.

Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were on hand on Sunday evening to pay tribute to the inductees during the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks & Dunn, with 20 No. 1 hits, have sold more than 28 million albums in the US.

Stevens is known for his novelty songs like "The Streak," but also the Grammy-winning "Everything is Beautiful."

And Bradley, as the head of RCA Nashville, signed artists like Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, while promoting the outlaws of country music.

