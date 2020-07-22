Brother of Megan Gale found dead in WA

The brother of supermodel Megan Gale has been found dead in bushland southeast of Perth.

Jason Gale, 49, had been struggling with the trauma of witnessing the high-profile industrial death of a close friend and workmate.

He had not been seen since last Tuesday when he was captured on CCTV fuelling up his car and buying a bottle of water at a service station in the small Wheatbelt town of Popanyinning, about 150km southeast of Perth.

He was reported missing to police after friends raised concerns that he could not be contacted, according to The West Australian.

Police appealed for information about Mr Gale's whereabouts on Friday and revealed late yesterday that a member of the public had found his Honda CR-V in bush at Karragullan, leading to a search that located his body nearby.

His death was not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Mr Gale's neighbours and friends said he had been struggling with recent personal traumas including the deaths of his beloved dog Badge and close workmate Robert Cunico in 2018.

Mr Cunico was struck and killed by a burst pipe at the Woodman Point waste water treatment plant.

His wife Debby and daughter Ashlea have since become part of the push for industrial manslaughter laws to be introduced in WA.

Ashlea Cunico told a Parliamentary Inquiry in August 2018: "Whilst my family and I went about our lives as normal, my dad was dying in the arms of a work colleague ten metres up in the air. There are no words to express the pain and suffering my family has endured since that day."

It is understood Mr Gale, along with other workmates, witnessed the traumatic incident and was at Mr Cunico's side during his last moments.

"A huge thanks to Peter, Chris, Andrew, Jason, Dave who I have since found out were there with Rob in his time of need," Debby Cunico wrote in a Facebook post after the tragedy. "They all stayed with him the entire time holding him and comforting him.

"At least we can take comfort in knowing that Rob did not pass alone you are all legends for this we will be forever grateful to you. There are no words that will ever be enough to express our love for you and for what you did."

If you or anyone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

