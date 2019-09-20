Brotherhood of batting

The Emerald Brothers Cricket Club celebrated its 20th anniversary last Saturday with an afternoon tea at the golf club.

Families involved in the club brought memorabilia as a reminder of the club’s history and special anniversary gear for players was designed to mark the occasion.

Mayor Kerry Hayes and club president Jodie Murphy were among the speakers at the event.

“It was so great to see such a fantastic attendance of past and present members,” Murphy said.

Vice-president Martin Langan also spoke.

“For me, one of the best things has been playing alongside and getting to know the young players and being part of their growth as players and in their lives,” he said.

“I can recall when they were 15 years old and now in a few weeks’ time I am going to one

of their weddings.”

Troy Paradies recounting history

Secretary and life member Lyn Brown emphasised the camaraderie within the club.

“Those of us involved for a long time are all, I guess, cricket tragics and passionate

about our sport, but probably even more passionate about our club,” she said.

“Once a Brother, always a Brother.”

Formerly called the Marist Saints Cricket Club, Emerald Brothers is the largest cricket club in the Central Highlands and is proud of its community focus.

The club relies heavily on volunteers to continue running.