Brothers raise money through Christmas light display

The Dawn Cres, Emerald, light display created by Leanne Ross and her sons Michael and Ben.

TWO Emerald boys have decided to use their Christmas lights display to help raise money for Cancer Council and CQ Pet Rescue.

Leanne Ross said the family only started to adorn their home with the festive display after the loss of both her husband and her father a few years ago.

Her sons, Michael, 12, and Ben, 10, came up with the idea to hand out candy canes and last year turned it into a fundraiser.

For about two hours a night, seven days a week, the family is out the front greeting guests, handing out Christmas treats and taking donations.

“My boys are like all kids. They drive me crazy and they fight but the lights and fundraising seems to bring us together,” Mrs Ross said.

“It’s a big commitment and I’m incredibly proud they both decided to go it again this year.”

Both boys have created their own sections in the display, with Michael’s being Australian themed, with animals including camels.

Ben decided to go with a Santa Claus theme, with a Santa sea, trees, presents and elves on a seesaw, which connects to Michaels through a river and bridges.

In honour of their father and Pa, the workshop display has a couple of their dad’s tools and Pa’s ladder.

Michael originally started the fundraiser last year to help him receive his scouts Grey Wolf Award.

“I wanted to do it for CQ Pet Rescue and after Pa died, we decided to split it with Cancer Council,” he said.

“I wanted to continue fundraising because it made me feel good last year.”

They have also been helped by their friends Will, Peyton, Nathanial and Karl.

“It’s so wonderful to see kids so willing to give back to their community,” Mrs Ross said.

Visit the Dawn Crescent, Emerald, display any night, but drop by between 7-9pm to see the boys.