Brothers remanded as Monkland St ‘murder’ probe continues

TWO Gympie bothers, one charged with murder and the other with allegedly shooting at the dead man's cousin, have been remanded to appear again in Gympie Magistrates Court in the New Year.

Police have told the court the prosecution is still waiting on test results, including DNA in the murder case.

The two casses came before Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Alex Robert Smart is charged with murder after allegedly attacking the driver of a car stopped at traffic lights at the Bruce Highway's Monkland St intersection on Father's Day.

His brother James Allan Crichton Smart is accused of attempting to shoot a cousin of the dead man in a separate but possibly related incident in Noosa Rd on October 14.

Solicitor Chris Anderson has told the court the shooting allegation would be contested.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the family connections linking the two cases and said it appeared to suggest "a hidden dimension."

This week the court heard police are still waiting on test results.

Alex Smart's case was adjourned to February 24 and James Smart's to January 13.