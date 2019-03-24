Menu
Massive delays, hwy at standstill after crash

by Jesse Kuch, Peter Hall
24th Mar 2019 1:15 PM

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a crash near Burpengary this morning.

Motorists heading south towards Brisbane are warned of massive delays all the way back to the Glass House Mountains, with the worst patch extending from Burpengary to Elimbah.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended the single vehicle crash with trailer rollover at 10.44am.

A stable patient was transported to Redcliffe Hospital with no serious injuries.

The RACQ warns motorists to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

