Man killed after trucks collide on Bruce Hwy

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A truck driver has been killed in a collision with another truck on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville.

A 64-year-old Gulliver man sustained significant injuries when the B-double he was driving collided with a semi-trailer and rolled down an embankment at Stuart about 10.10pm Tuesday.

The man died at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bruce Hwy was still closed at 3am today as authorities work to repair damage to the road and remove extensive debris.

Diversions are in place and will be for some time.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating

 

 

Originally published as Bruce Hwy blocked following serious truck crash

