Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash north of Townsville. Picture: file
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash north of Townsville. Picture: file
News

Bruce Hwy closed after car hits tree

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Jul 2020 8:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree north of Townsville.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Coolbie about 5.45pm.

A man was freed from the car from the with lower-leg injuries and suspected head injuries.

He is conscious and breathing.

It is understood he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and estimate the highway will remain closed until 8pm.

Originally published as Bruce Hwy closed after car hits tree

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor disaster.

        This week’s political news in five minutes

        premium_icon This week’s political news in five minutes

        Politics Seven things our local pollies said and did in Mackay this week.

        ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        premium_icon ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        Crime ‘What right do they have to do that’: Magistrate questions police search of vehicle...

        Community ‘disgusted’ with dust levels in CQ town

        premium_icon Community ‘disgusted’ with dust levels in CQ town

        News Residents say there is just as much coal dust in their homes as mine site...