Bruce Hwy 'cactus' after morning roll over

FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway.

FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway. Warren Lynam

A MAN has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle roll over on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

The car rolled down an embankment on the southbound lane, just after the Sunshine Motorway on ramp, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.

DEADLY SNAKE CATCHING JOB UP FOR GRABS ON THE SUNSHINE COAST

GET A PAIR OF SENNHEISER HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DAILY SUBSCRIPTION

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said.

The southbound lane was blocked and delays were expected.

Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area.