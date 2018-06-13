Menu
Login
The Bruce Hwy at the Sunshine Coast.
The Bruce Hwy at the Sunshine Coast. Cade Mooney
News

Bruce Hwy terror as truck tyre smashes into car

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Jun 2018 10:28 AM

THE OWNER of a blue Falcon involved in a scary ordeal on the Bruce Highway yesterday is hoping someone, somewhere caught the incident on dash cam.

At about 11.45am Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.

She said the tyre hit her ute causing serious damage.

 

Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.
Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.

Ms Weston said she was travelling south and the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

She said the driver of truck did not stop after the incident and is hoping someone caught the events on their dash cam footage.

"There were lots of travellers, I'm crossing fingers someone has seen something that can help," she said.

bruce highway curra dadh cam dash cam footage service station sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bride's worst nightmare

    Bride's worst nightmare

    Lifestyle IMAGINE it's the day before your wedding day, everything is planned perfectly - the venue, the photographer, the food and the dress. Except...

    Parents join youngsters

    Parents join youngsters

    News Emerald Athletics Club shows age is no barrier

    Finding culture in meat

    Finding culture in meat

    News Butcher produces more than your average sausage

    Kids beat the cold

    Kids beat the cold

    News Youngsters keep warm this winter

    Local Partners