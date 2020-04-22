Bruce in lockdown with Demi, not wife

Demi Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis have reunited in coronavirus isolation as they slipped into matching pyjamas for some quirky family photos.

The former couple might have split 13-years-ago but they looked on very good terms, joking around in the green and white striped nightwear, reports The Sun.

They were joined by their kids Tallulah, 26, her boyfriend Dillon Buss, daughter Scout, 28, and her boyfriend Jake Miller.

But Willis' decision to lockdown with his ex-wife and not current spouse Emma Heming raised a few eyebrows.

Model Heming confirmed she was not in lockdown with the family when she commented "love and miss you guys" on a photo of the famous exes and their daughters Tallulah, 26, and Scout, 28, in matching striped pyjamas.

Heming reportedly remains with the couple's two daughters; Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, five, but seemed happy about the situation, commenting on the photo: "Not many can pull that colour off! Lookin' good squad."

In another shot, the family gather on the sofa surrounded by pet dogs also wearing the pyjamas.

Willis can be seen holding up a huge silver spoon in the back of the pic while Dillon holds an oversized fork.

The exes' eldest daughter Rumer, 31, doesn't appear in the photographs.

Willis married Heming in 2009. He split from Moore in 2000.

Moore married actor/tech entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher in 2005, however, they divorced in 2013 after he was rumoured to have been having an affair with actress Mila Kunis.

The couple, with daughters Scout (left), and Rummer, (centre), were the Brangelina of the 1990s. Picture: Supplied

Moore made a series of sensational claims about her exes in her 2019 autobiography Inside Out.

She described how her romance with Willis was quick after they started dating.

They got married and pregnant all within four months - as she claimed that he wanted her out of Hollywood movies and at home with their children.

The couple - who were the "it" couple of the 1990s - met in August 1987 and quickly married and became pregnant with first daughter Rumer.

But despite staying married for 13 years, the rose-tinted glasses fell off fast as Willis - now 65 - "wanted to do whatever the f**k he wanted to do" and insisted Moore stay home with the kids instead of have a career, she said in her book.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their daughters with Moore’s then-husband Ashton Kutcher in 2003. Picture: Supplied

After finding love with Kutcher, she quickly got pregnant but miscarried at 42 when she was six months pregnant, blaming it on an alcohol problem.

She reluctantly agreed to threesomes to keep him happy, she claimed in the memoir.

When that didn't work and he began having affairs with younger women, she said that led her to drink more.

- with The Sun

Originally published as Bruce in lockdown with Demi, not wife