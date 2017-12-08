Brunker backs down

WITH preference counting finalised in the seat of Burdekin, Labor candidate Mike Brunker conceded defeat following Wednesday's count and will no longer pursue a recount.

Mr Brunker finished 1250 votes ahead of the LNP sitting Member for Burdekin Dale Last on first preferences however 455 votes behind once preferences were allocated.

On Tuesday, while the exact number of preferences separating the front-runners was shrouded in confusion, Mr Brunker called for a recount however, on Wednesday with the numbers confirmed, he said there would be no grounds for a second tally.

"Being a realist, I can concede I'm not going to win the seat,” Mr Brunker said.

As for whether there was anything he or his party could have done differently, Mr Brunker said he would be happy to participate in an internal review. His final words were for supporters and fellow candidates.

"I'd like to thank my campaign team and all those who supported me in this endeavour,” he said.

"And I'd also like to congratulate Dale and Sam (Cox -One Nation) on running a clean campaign.”

Meanwhile, LNP's Dale Last couldn't be more thrilled to be returned as the member for Burdekin.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster over the past 10 days and a very anxious wait while the counting took place,” Mr Last said.

"We now have a result and I look forward to representing the Burdekin electorate during this next term of parliament.

"I'm glad it's all over and I can now move on and get stuck back into working for the electorate.

"I just want to say a big thank you to all those people who helped and supported me throughout this campaign.”