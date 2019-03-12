Brutal fight erupts at MAFS dinner party

Jessika and Cyrell come to blows at Wednesday night’s dinner party

Married At First Sight's Jessika Power is set to be confronted by not one, but two brides over her wife-swapping ways.

In a preview for Wednesday night's episode, both Cyrell Paule and Tamara Joy blast Jessika over her pursuit of intruder Dan Webb.

Jessika began an affair with the single dad, who is "married" to Tamara, at last week's dinner party.

Sneaking away from the dinner table the two shared a kiss and vowed to stay in the experiment for another week in order to get to know each other better.

But at this week's dinner party it looks like Jessika's secret may be out, with the admin officer confronted by Cyrell.

The 28-year-old springs up from her seat and sprints across the room to confront Jessika, screaming: "You don't want to sleep with Dan?"

"No I don't!" Jessika yells back.

"You just admitted it!" Cyrell retorts, adding: I'm just going to say it, if there's one person you don't want to lie to that's me … at the last dinner party Jess said. 'I wanted to sleep with Dan.'"

Jessika was also confronted by Tamara, who accused her of "trying to rub me the wrong way" and "going about it the right way".

Tamara wasn't impressed by Jessika's questions about Dan

"How are you feeling towards Dan, like are you happy?" Jessika asks Tamara.

Not impressed, Tamara fires back: "Are you asking these questions because you want to make a move on him? "

"Look …" Jessika replies before trailing off.

It's not the first fight that's happened on Married At First Sight, with Cyrell also facing off with Martha Kalifatidis over rumours her "husband" Nic Jovanovic had gotten flirty with Jessika.

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm Wednesday night on Nine.