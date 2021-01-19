‘Brutally honest’ Chinese menu goes viral

A restaurant that describes its own food as “not good” has been praised online for being “extremely honest” – and is now getting a “lot more” orders.

This restaurant certainly can't be accused of overselling its menu.

A Chinese restaurant in Montreal, Canada, is going viral for its "extremely honest" menu descriptions that are posted with each dish.

Twitter user Kim Belair tweeted pictures of a few of the descriptions from Aunt Dai's menu, which are written by the restaurant owner last week and it has since blown up thanks to the "brutally honest" descriptions.

"Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner," Belair wrote alongside the photos.

The dishes Belair included in her tweet were the Orange Beef, which is apparently "not THAT good" compared to the restaurant's General Tao Chicken.

While the owner also states he's "not a huge fan" of the Sweet and Spicy pork strips because it's different than the version he ate when he went to university in China.

The tweet also showed the descriptions for the Satay sauce beef, which the owner "did NOT have a chance to try" when he wrote the description and the Cumin Beef, which the owner said is "very tasty".

Since Belair posted the tweet on Sunday, it has been retweeted more than 10,500 times and liked more than 71,400 times as of publication on Friday.

Feigang Fei, the restaurant's owner, told Today that the attention online has brought in more customers to Aunt Dai, explaining the restaurant "got a lot more" orders than usual.

"It's very, very good for our business," Fei said.

Fei explained he started writing the descriptions because customers were unfamiliar with some of the traditional items on the menu and would order things they ended up not actually wanting.

"The whole idea is just to let people know what they're ordering," he told Today. "A lot of people found it very funny [and] very helpful. I was so encouraged by them. I didn't think I needed to write comments for each item, but I was encouraged by them, their comments, and their feedback, so I finished all of them."

Ultimately, Fei said the restaurant wants to be "very honest, very true to ourselves and our customers."

"We don't want them to come with high expectations and then feel disappointed," Fei said. "We are not always the best food restaurant, but we try to do our best every day and to satisfy our customers and not oversell anything."

