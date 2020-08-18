Menu
NEW BUBS: Charlie Jett Pease-Smith was one of the many new borns welcomed to world in the Central Highlands in 2020.
BUBS OF 2020: 30+ sweet and cheeky CQ babies born

Kristen Booth
18th Aug 2020 11:05 AM
DESPITE everything going on in the world, Central Queensland families have continued to welcome their new babies across the region.

CQ News generally features ‘new bubs’ every week, but with the strict restrictions in place, the team has missed many new bubs across the Central Highlands region.

To make sure you don’t miss out, we have asked for your help to compile a photo gallery of all babies born this year.

From cheeky grins to new born twins, here are some of the local bubs born in 2020.

