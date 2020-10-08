Buddy and Jesinta expecting second bub

Seven months after becoming parents for the first time, Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta are expecting their second child.

Seven months after becoming parents for the first time, Sydney Swans AFL star Lance "Buddy" Franklin and his model wife Jesinta are expecting their second child.

After struggling to fall pregnant the first time around, the Franklins are understood to be thrilled and have shared the happy news with family and friends, as well as teammates at the Sydney Swans.

"It is exciting news but early days," a friend told The Daily Telegraph.

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin, when she was pregnant with Tullulah. Picture: Ian Currie

"Buddy and Jesinta are very happy."

The couple is are already parents to daughter Tullulah.

Just last month, 29-year-old Jesinta spoke about adjusting to life as a new mother.

"In those first few months there really is no time for yourself, you really become very dedicated naturally to your child and all of their needs because they are so dependent on you," she said.

"Now she is not so dependent on me, finding that time for myself is really important to look after yourself because otherwise your life becomes taken over by running the household and being a mum."

Franklin struggled to fall pregnant with Tullulah and has spoken of her hope to have more children if possible.

Jesinta at Lexus Melbourne Cup 2019 at Flemington racecourse.

"It took so long, I think by the end, it ended up being four years from the time we started trying to welcoming her," Franklin said of her daughter.

"It was a four-year journey so I would totally be okay if it was just Tullulah because we love her so much and we dreamt and wished for her for so long."

The couple have been married for four years.

