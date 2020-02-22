Buddy Holly concert comes to Capella

GOLD Coast guitarist Scott Cameron first heard Buddy Holly’s Peggy Sue backstage at someone else’s gig.

As he grew up he realised that the 1950s Rock ‘n’ Roll star’s career was a model for how he saw his own future.

“Buddy was the guitar player, the singer, the songwriter, the producer of his own stuff,” Mr Cameron said.

“I thought, ‘This is who I want to be like’.”

In 2004, Mr Cameron successfully auditioned to be the lead in the Buddy Holly Story musical, which he said “worked amazingly”.

For four years he toured as Holly, including in London, spending much of his time learning as much as possible about the man he was imitating.

“There’s not a lot of video footage of Holly around,” Mr Cameron said.

“The more I learnt about him as a person, the more I realised our personalities were similar.

“Eventually I wasn’t acting any more, I was just Scott wearing glasses.”

Mr Cameron described Holly’s defining features as “an immensely geeky charm and a very commanding presence on stage”.

He said the performances helped introduce a new generation of listeners to Holly – both man and music.

“We have a mix of both diehard Holly fans and younger people,” he said.

“We do most of the hits and a few B-side songs that we’ve reworked into modern versions.

“It’s one gigantic rock ‘n’ roll show and a party, and we also try to give everyone a bit of a story into Holly’s life.”

Mr Cameron said he felt like the luckiest man alive.

“I have to keep reminding myself that my life is not a dream and this has really all happened,” he said.

“I’m blessed to be doing what I love and keeping alive the legacy of the man who inspired me most.”

Scott Cameron is performing at the Capella Cultural Centre on Friday, March 6. Bookings can be made online at www.capellaentertainment.com.au.