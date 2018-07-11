Budget assigns $27.5m for sport and recreation

ON TRACK: Central Highlands Regional Council's 2018-19 budget delivers $27.5 million towards sports and recreation.

FUTURE athletes can celebrate - Central Highlands Regional Council's 2018-19 budget is committed to supporting sport and recreation in towns around the region.

The budget will deliver $27.5 million towards sportsgrounds and facilities, and parks and recreation areas.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the funding emphasised council's commitment to creating strong and vibrant communities.

"There is a significant focus on park and playground renewals with six playgrounds being targeted for improvements across the region,” Cr Hayes said.

"Skate parks also receive attention with a new shade structure for the Emerald skate park, funding allocated to upgrades in Springsure and the first phase of a new skate park in Blackwater with funding for the design works.

"Numerous sportsground renewals and improvements are scheduled throughout the region including surface and irrigation upgrades in the Sapphire Gemfields, Blackwater and Emerald.

"Work in the Emerald Botanic Gardens has been welcomed and we'll see these works continue.”

The funding includes $1.6 million for the maintenance and refurbishment of sportsgrounds and facilities in towns around the region.