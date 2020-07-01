Budget commits to boosting the regions tourism

BARCALDINE Regional Council has adopted its 2020-2021 budget which includes more than $6 million towards major projects, some of which are expected to boost the regions tourism.

Council has committed $600,000 to the Barcaldine Recreation Park, $420,000 to upgrade Aramac Showground amenities and $1.5 million towards the Globe Tourist Lookout.

Rates will also increase an average of 2.12 per cent to cover council costs, although local not-profit community groups will continue to receive a 100 per cent concession on general rates and a 50 per cent concession on water rates.

“This is the first budget of the newly elected Council and sets the direction for Council operations for the next 12 months and beyond,” Mayor Sean Dillon said.

“There is a significant investment in the upgrade of Council infrastructure including roads, water treatment plants, sewerage treatment plants and waste landfills as well as the finalisation of a number of community-based projects.

“The substantial confirmed government funding over the next 2 years will enable the full employment of our workforce and strong support for local contractors.

“Council has deliberately focused on project finalisation and maximising value for money on both capital works and operational expenditure.”

Close to $30 million has been committed to maintenance and upgrades of roads across the region and $594,838 towards the sewerage treatment.

Council has committed more than $2 million to economic development costs and $4.3 million to community costs including parks, community events and sport and recreation facilities.