Budget disappoints MP

IOU NOTES: Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said the State Budget represents record debt for Queensland. Contributed

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar isn't happy.

The Queensland Government's State Budget was handed down on Tuesday and, while some regions had benefited, according to Mr Millar other regions such as the Central Highlands had been short-changed.

"The budget is full of political spin,” Mr Millar said.

"Half of the money promised in it is Federal Budget money Some of the money allocated is for ongoing maintenance, not new budget measures.

"The budget is about providing new spending.”

In his budget right of reply speech, delivered last night in Canberra, Mr Millar said state treasurer Jackie Trad was "boasting” about the State Budget being "a record budget; record health spend, record education spend, record spend in the regions”.

However, Mr Millar said Ms Trad had failed to mention that the budget "represents record debt for Queensland”.

With the state debt estimated at almost $90 billion, Mr Millar said this represented "$19,000 for every man, woman and child” in Queensland.

Mr Millar was also disappointed at the announcements made for his electorate of Gregory, calling them "IOU notes”.

"The Black Gully waste water treatment plant upgrade - it was first announced at the beginning of May 2017 and was meant to be completed by June 2018,” he said.

"As they are only getting $1 million of the required $5 million, completion may still not be in sight.

"Passing lanes for the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Emerald - well, the Department has been talking about this since anyone can remember.

"It was actually announced in last year's budget and was due for completion in November this year, but the till must have been empty, even though the Federal Government is contributing to the cost.

"And again, in this budget, the allocation is short of the full spend.”

Further frustrations for Mr Millar included the State funding only $83 million of the $352 million required for Rookwood Weir and no funding announcement for Blackwater Hospital.

"This (Blackwater Hospital) is a facility which is supposed to cater to a town which is a major contributor to the Treasurer's record take from coal royalties,” Mr Millar said.

He said Springsure and Woorabinda were also "neglected”.