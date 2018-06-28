Budget hits hip pockets

The budget shows an average overall increase of 6.8 per cent due to a rise in the general rate, waste, sewerage and water access charges.

THE average Central Highlands ratepayer will be about $350 worse off in the 2018/19 financial year.

Central Highlands Regional Council this week handed down a budget that shows an average overall increase of 6.8 per cent due to a rise in the general rate, waste, sewerage and water access charges.

The news isn't all bad, though, with the council investing heavily in youth strategy, sporting grounds and the capital works program.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said that while the last two budgets provided near zero rates movements, fundamental costs had risen.

"Setting the budget is always a difficult balancing act of running the council like a business while managing services and operations to match the changing economic environment and community aspirations for the region,” he said.

"Rural rates will increase this year because of the continued growth in rural valuations that demonstrates confidence in the agricultural sector and there is a recalibration of our water business with a strategic change to the access and consumption components to enable cost recovery.

"A healthy and financially sustainable council operation cannot have parts of its service delivery in deficit and subsidised from general rates.

"Recent upgrades to critical water and sewer infrastructure is now well known and the new fees and charges reflect the meeting of those costs.

"The water access charge will increase from $416 to $550 for 2018-19, and consumption charges will increase by 1.9 per cent.

"Building and maintaining quality infrastructure is the major focus area of this budget as we allocate more than 50 per cent of the operating expenditure and 70 per cent of the capital spend on this key priority.

"A record $91 million capital works program is the real headline.

"It includes $30 million in natural disaster restoration works from Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017 that will see council and the private sector work together to deliver an improved transport network.

"Sewerage charges will increase by 1.9 per cent to return costs associated with the new Black Gully Sewerage Treatment Plant; a project that represents a long-term investment to serve the community of Emerald for at least the next 30 years.

"There are clear signs that our region is experiencing more positive economic conditions and the long-term outlook is pointing to an enduring incremental growth.”

More information about the budget can be found at www.centralhighlands.qld .gov.au.