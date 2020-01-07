Menu
STOLEN: Clermont Police are seeking assistance to locate a stolen off road buggy.
News

Buggy stolen from a Clermont address

Kristen Booth
7th Jan 2020 7:45 AM

AN OFF road buggy has been stolen from a Clermont address this week.

Clermont Police are seeking assistance to locate the buggy, reported stolen from a Playfair Street address between January 5 and January 6.

Senior Constable Mark Whittaker said the buggy, pictured below, was removed from the front yard of the victims address during the night.

“Anyone who may have information linked to the current location of the stolen buggy or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible,” he said.

Clermont Police are seeking assistance to locate a stolen off road buggy (pictured).
Clermont Police encourage all residents to ensure that valuable property, vehicles and tools are secured, particularly at night.

“Taking a short amount of time to secure your property frustrates those seeking to do the wrong thing,” Snr Const. Whittaker said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day quoting reference number QP2000040153.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

