Designs of the cafe area at Australian Workers Heritage Centre's new entrance building in Barcaldine.
News

Building project to create 50 new jobs

Kristen Booth
6th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A MAJOR building extension is expected to create about 50 local jobs and increase tourism in the region.

Plans are underway to build a new entrance to Barcaldine’s Australian Workers Heritage Centre via Oak St, in addition to the current Ash St entrance.

CEO Robert Gleeson said it was great to provide a bit of good news for people across the region who were facing the flow on effects of COVID-19.

“After the long drought in our region and now the COVID-19 pandemic impacting everyone, the positive flow-on benefits to the local economy and community will be very welcome,” he said.

Designs of the new entrance building at Australian Workers Heritage Centre.
The new entrance will host a cafe and seating area, gift shop, rest rooms and children’s activity room in addition to the current facilities.

Mr Gleeson expects the project to create about 50 jobs in total, all which will be allocated locally.

“Our plan will involve local contractors, and the new business on the main street will make a big contribution to the visitor experience in Barcaldine,” he said.

The Australian Workers Heritage Centre is dedicated to celebrating the lives and heritage of ordinary working people across the country.

Visitors can hear and read the stories of the railway workers, blacksmiths, farmers, nurses and teachers who shaped the nation.

The new entrance was made possible following the purchase of a block of land from Barcaldine Regional Council two years ago, extending the two hectare site.

Glenn Thomasson, director of Rockhampton based business designtek, has been engaged as project manager and will overlook building process.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Queensland Government in working with us in close partnership to bring this project to fruition,” Mr Gleeson said.

“The long term economic benefits to Barcaldine and the region will be invaluable as we all work towards the necessary recovery phase facing all of us when we come out the other side of this crisis, which we are confident we will.”

australian workers heritage centre barcaldine central queensland new jobs rural business tourism
