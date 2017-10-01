Building schools with fun, colour

COLOUR UP: Middlemount Community School will host its very own colour run.

BRIGHTEN your day by supporting the community with a splash of colour at the Middlemount Colour Fun Run.

Hosted by Middlemount Community School P&C, the day will be full of family fun, colour and entertainment to raise money for projects within the school.

Middlemount P&C secretary and event co-ordinator Melissa Travers said the run would fund upgrades of school facilities and increase community spirit.

"It will contribute to surface upgrades to the prep playground area and facilities within the tuckshop,” she said.

"We have seen a huge decline in the number of enrolments at the school with many families leaving as a result of the economic downturn, in turn, causing very low morale within the community.

"By hosting the Colour Fun Run we aim to unite the community, raise spirits, promote health and well being and raise much needed funds to invest into our school.”

The Middlemount P&C has gone to great lengths to ensure the day is packed full of fun for all the family.

The 3km run will have five colour stations around the school grounds.

A section of track will also consist of an obstacle course that participants can choose to tackle.

Melissa said although it was a fundraiser, the main goal was for everyone to enjoy themselves.

"Participants can dress up, run or walk as individuals, as a family or a team, as long as they are having fun,” she said.

Food and drinks will be available, as well a variety of market stalls.

After the run, all participants will receive a free icy pole and country singer Kalesti Butler will provide live music and entertainment.

For more and to register, head to the website, www.trybooking.com/rjkl