Building site workers trapped in four-metre deep trench

by Phoebe Loomes
25th Feb 2019 1:25 PM

TWO people are trapped in a four-metre deep trench that collapsed at a building site in Melbourne.

A major rescue operation is under way to free the pair, after the trench caved in at the site on High Street in Epping about midday.

They are both in a stable condition, a spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria said.

Twenty-four firefighters are at the scene helping rescue the trapped workers. Police are also at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.

24 firefighters are assisting the two trapped workers from the building site in Epping. Source: MFB News
The two men became trapped under fallen dirt in the four-metre deep trench. Source: Seven News.
