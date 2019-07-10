Building strength and focusing on control for kids

RESILIENCE BATTLE: Getting kids and teens to be resilient is the aim of the game for Julie Cross' Emerald show.

WITH 17 years of speaking experience as one of the industry's most sought-after speakers, Julie Cross is conducting a resilience presentation to Emerald aimed at tweens, teens and parents.

"It's about focusing on the positive not the negative,” Ms Cross said.

"With regards to resilience and our youth, we're talking a lot about what people shouldn't be doing like anti-bullying which I agree with, but we've got to start focusing on what we can control and that is our reaction to what people say and do.

"It's explaining to people, through the power of storytelling, that resilience is an emotional muscle and it's got to be worked out to make it strong.

"Look at all the situations in life where we can practice resilience, control our thinking and get better and stronger each time we do it.”

Julie loves to use storytelling, both her own and stories from the audience, to convey her key message of resilience.

"It's not a regular seminar you'd have with an academic,” Ms Cross said. "That's why the kids like it.

"I've had children and teenagers walk in and resist with all their might, slouching in their chairs.

"By the end I love seeing them wake up and have a laugh, tell us a funny story.

"Storytelling is what opens their hearts more than just filling their heads with statistics and strategies.

"There are strategies I talk about but it's done through the power of storytelling.”

Ms Cross will also discuss how to be resilient with social media.

For tickets and more on the July 23 seminar, head to Julie Cross' Facebook page.