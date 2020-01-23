Western Bulldogs can’t escape ‘unbearable’ conditions

If Western Bulldogs veteran Tory Dickson thought travelling to Queensland would help with breathing issues, then he got a rude awakening when Luke Beveridge's men arrived on the Sunshine Coast for a pre-season camp on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs had been forced to move off their Whitten Oval home a couple of times for indoor training as the Air Quality Index in Melbourne following the bushfire crisis rose to dangerous levels.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Bushfires weren't the problem for Dickson, however, he did have difficulty catching his breath as a combination of the 30C heat and Queensland storms the previous day combined to raise humidity levels to about 90 per cent.

"The humidity up here is pretty unbearable," Dickson said,

"As soon as we stepped off the plane the humidity hit me and I was really struggling to breathe.

"But that's why we come up here, for that hit out and block of training in the heat, so it's good to be back.

"It's all about players' health and air quality and standards we have to stick to, so anything between 100-150 (on the Air Quality Index) it becomes dangerous and hazardous, so we can't train outside.

"There have been days where we have had to go inside for training sessions."

Tory Dickson trains with the Bulldogs at Maroochydore. Picture: Warren Lynam

Dickson is the oldest player on the Bulldogs' list at 32, something he says he gets reminded about by the younger pups in the squad.

The Dogs had an excellent trade period, picking up tall forward Josh Bruce from St Kilda and Adelaide defender Alex Keath.

Bruce is set to move into a forward line that will also include talls Josh Schache and Aaron Naughton.

The nine-year club veteran said he might not have experienced as much game time during his years with the Dogs thanks to struggles with groin and hamstring issues, but said he would pass on all of his knowledge to the likes of Bruce, Schache and Naughton if they asked for it.

"Anything I can pass on to the younger players in my position or anyone who wants to bounce ideas or questions off me, I am more than happy to help," Dickson said.

"Obviously I have played mainly forward, so in terms of goal-kicking and forward play I will definitely be helping those younger guys in certain parts of their game."

Jason Johannisen has some goalkicking practice. Picture: Warren Lynam

The Bulldogs were well beaten in last year's elimination final by the GWS Giants and while he said finals were a long way off, Dickson said the new recruits, plus a return to fitness for rising star Naughton, who injured his knee in the loss to the Giants, had the Dogs on the right path to hopefully go better this campaign.

"We had some success in the off-season getting some key-position players to bolster the stocks," Dickson said.

"We have picked up some quality players. Keathy is right into the match play now, there are only a couple who are not on the training track, Naughton being one of them, and the new boys have been performing and training really well at the moment.

"But they are going to help out the team throughout the year.

"They will be hard to play on and help us improve on last season."

Dickson said yesterday's first training session on the Coast was more like a Captain's Run to allow players to overcome soreness and get used to the humid conditions, but said coaching staff would up the ante as the week went on.

The Bulldogs will hold a fan day on Sunday at the AFL complex at Fishermans Road.