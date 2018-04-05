Bulls ride into Duaringa

BUCKING WILD: The Duaringa Bull Ride will be back for another year tomorrow night.

BUCKING WILD: The Duaringa Bull Ride will be back for another year tomorrow night. Ray Francis

ONE of the biggest nights on the Duaringa social calendar has finally arrived, with the Duaringa Bull Ride back again.

Bringing together locals and visitors, the event raises funds for Duaringa emergency services.

Event volunteer Zoe Dunne said the annual event brought out community spirit, with people helping to make it one to remember.

"Members of the community join together to help to put on the event,” Ms Dunne said.

"It is such a big community effort, putting the shoots up, and people on properties will send in tractors to help out, it's all volunteer work.

"I think just because it's one of our most social events for the year, it's all about getting everyone together and having a good time.”

Plenty of live action will keep crowds entertained including the first $1000 senior bull ride for over 40-year-old competitors, as well as a $1200 open bull ride, $500 rookie bull ride, $200 junior bull ride, $50 steer ride for 11-15 years, $50 poddy ride for under 11s and a $500 shootout.

The Duaringa Bull Ride will be held at Duaringa Sports Complex Saturday night, and will offer food and drinks, as well as live entertainment.

Big Screens Australia will pitch in for the third year, providing a big screen to watch the bull ride, as well as action replays.

Ms Dunne said it would be a great night out, and everyone was invited.

"It's always just a really nice night,” she said.

"It's a great chance to catch up and socialise in a family-friendly environment with lots of action.”

The local P&C will also run a family movie night on Friday, using the big screen.

Join the action

When: Saturday, April 7. Gates open at 5pm with the action from 7pm.

Where: Duaringa Sports Complex, Capricorn Highway.