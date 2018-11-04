Menu
Login
A CCTV image of the Bunnings Bandit
A CCTV image of the Bunnings Bandit
Crime

Bunnings Bandit’s hardware of choice

4th Nov 2018 7:04 AM

A SERIAL lawnmower thief has been caught on camera after targeting Bunnings hardware stores north of Brisbane, leaving authorities shaking their heads.

Dubbed the "Bunnings Bandit" the man, sporting an impressive mullet, is spotted on CCTV casually wheeling a lawnmower out of the shop on a trolley without paying.

 

CCTV still of the Bunnings Bandit
CCTV still of the Bunnings Bandit

 

 

A glimpse of the face of the person of interest
A glimpse of the face of the person of interest

 

 

Police say the man has targeted stores at least six times across Rothwell, North Lakes, Morayfield and Carseldine in the past month, stealing Honda mowers worth over $1000 each.

A spokesman said police suspect the mowers have been resold through "buy swap sell" pages, and are hoping members of the public may recognise the man involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

The man has a distinctive tattoo on his calf.
The man has a distinctive tattoo on his calf.

Related Items

bunnings crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    News Boots will celebrate his 20th birthday next year.

    Regional towns now suffer

    Regional towns now suffer

    News Australia Post outlets have been forced to pick up the pieces.

    Karts are now on track

    Karts are now on track

    News Two years of hard work and persistence is set to pay off.

    Just a night out for the local men

    Just a night out for the local men

    News Grant Oswald is bringing Jugs and Jocks back for round two.

    Local Partners