Burdekin debate: Promise to cut irrigation water charges

ALL Burdekin candidates involved in last night’s election debate have taken up the call to act on irrigation water charges for farmers.

But their strategies for tackling this were somewhat varied.

It comes after the Australian Sugar Milling Council commissioned polling that found 75 per cent of polled Burdekin voters agreed the government should reduce irrigation water charges to boost COVID recovery.

ASMC chief executive David Pietsch said the results clearly showed the view of people working and living in regional Queensland and their support for the sector.

“The poll found 78 per cent of voters surveyed agreed the sugar industry was important to the state’s recovery from the COVID downturn,” Mr Pietsch said.

“Whether they are working in the sector or not, regional Queenslanders know a strong sugar industry provides jobs and underpins local communities.”

Australian Sugar Milling Council chief executive David Pietsch.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said an LNP Government would reduce irrigation water prices by 20 per cent.

“We appreciate that if we can make water cheaper for our farmers, then they’re going to increase production and of course, that means more jobs,” Mr Last said.

Mr Pietsch said the Labor Government announced it would freeze water charges for 12 months, but left the door open to further increases over the following three years.

Burdekin ALP candidate Michael Brunker said the party would look at the Queensland Competition Authority’s policy and consult with farmers.

“I’ll advocate and do everything I can to make sure our farmers can still keep producing,” Mr Brunker said.

Burdekin candidates for the 2020 Queensland election. Left: Burdekin MP Dale Last (LNP). Top: Mike Brunker (ALP) and Carolyn Moriarty (NQ First). Bottom: Sam Cox (KAP) and UAP leader Clive Palmer. UAP's candidate is Benjamin Wood.

NQ First candidate Carolyn Moriarty said the party had committed to a 40 per cent reduction.

“We have great faith in the agricultural industry to lead us through this economic recovery and we’re going to put in a raft of measures to support agriculture in North Queensland,” she said.

Katter’s Australia Party candidate Sam Cox said his party would reduce tariffs by 25 per cent and take action on electricity prices.

“That is another big killer when it comes to irrigators especially, the cost of electricity to run their pumps.”

