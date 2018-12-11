Owen tipped to reach category 3, hit North QLD

Owen could re-intensify into cyclone strength tonight, reaching a category 3 storm before heading back towards North Queensland.

WHAT WE KNOW

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is gathering steam in the Gulf of Carpentaria

It's expected to re-intensify into a cyclone by 10pm tonight

Cyclone Owen is expected to reach category 3 intensity before heading back towards North Qld

2pm Tuesday:

The Bureau's latest track map predicts ex-TC Owen will re-intensify into a category 1 by 10pm tonight and category 2 by 10am Wednesday.

It then has the system reaching category 3 intensity by 10am Thursday, before turning around and heading towards North Queensland on Friday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before midday to people in parts of the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands.

Earlier today, the bureau warned North Queensland residents to prepare for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Cardwell Tide recorded the most amount of rain, with 52mm of rain falling from 9am to 2pm.

Trebonne (near Ingham) recorded 29mm and 10mm fell at Paluma Dam.

10am Tuesday:

"Thunderstorms are training along numerous convergent zones extending from Rollingstone to Cooktown," the bureau's severe thunderstorm warning said just after 10am.

The severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in Ingham, Innisfail, Cardwell, Tully, Wujal Wujal, Daintree Village, Abergowrie and Lucinda.

These parts of the region are already soggy after heavy rain from ex-tropical cyclone Owen drenched the coast.

In the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, the rain event dumped 220mm at Abergowrie Bridge, while Gowrie Creek (204mm), Wallaman (209mm), Cardwell Range (188mm) and Lucinda post office (169mm) also saw large falls.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: