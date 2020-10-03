Burgess facing threat of being kicked out of the game

Sam Burgess is at risk of being exiled from the game for life if the explosive allegations of drug use, domestic violence and harassment are proven.

Sam Burgess had a $25,000 a week gambling habit, according to reports in The Australian on Saturday.

The newspaper reveals betting records show the league star and horse racing fan regularly transferred $25,000 a week into a number of different betting accounts.

The report said Burgess did record several big winning bets, with credits exceeding $900,000 during a one-year period.

The betting allegations formed part of a second day of revelations about the lifestyle of the South Sydney star. Burgess has ownership shares in several racehorses and was a regular at the track and the casino.

The Australian, a sister masthead to The Saturday Telegraph, also reports that in a three-day period in June 2017 Burgess paid $66,000 into betting accounts and recouped $45,000.

Sam Burgess could be exiled from the game for life. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

This comes as Burgess' future in rugby league is in disarray with police and the NRL investigating ­explosive allegations the Rabbitohs club covered-up drug use, domestic violence and harassment to protect the star footballer.

As a result of the stinging claims, The Saturday Telegraph can reveal the former NRL and South Sydney premiership-winning forward is at risk of being exiled from the game for life if the allegations are proven.

ARLC Commission chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo ordered the NRL Integrity Unit to commence an immediate investigation into every facet of the allegations leading to key administrators, club officials and witnesses being interviewed on Friday.

The South Sydney club is also accused of using fake identities to hide positive drug tests for illegal substances, with the club's long-serving medical officer Andrew ­McDonald alleged to have treated Burgess during a drug-fuelled episode on November 6, 2018, and injected him with liquid tranquilliser - but wrote the prescription in another person's name, according to pharmacy records obtained by The Australian newspaper.

The allegations have been vehemently denied by Burgess' lawyer Mark O'Brien.

"The allegations are false and constitute an indefensible defamation against my client," Mr O'Brien said.

"It is apparent sources of the false allegations are those currently in dispute with my client over various issues."

The Rabbitohs club also provided a statement describing the allegations as "concerning" and saying the matter was being treated with the utmost of seriousness.

"There is no place in our ­society for violence, harassment or abuse against women. If anyone is found guilty of allegations of this nature, the club will take the strongest possible action,'' the statement read.

"The club takes issues of drug use very seriously."

