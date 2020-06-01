BURNETT DRUG BUSTS: Everything we know so far

HERE’S THE DEAL: Superintendent Kelly said Operation Butza is a specific drug operation targeting drug supply networks in the South Burnett area while Operation Sierra Comb is a rolling operation across the South West District (separate to Butza) which targets property and any linked drug supply.

FOLLOWING the recent developments made through Operations Butza and Sierra Comb, the Times reached out to Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly for an exclusive interview to discuss the impact these targeted drug busts are having on the South Burnett's drug trade.

Earlier this week 25-year-old Kingaroy man Michel John-Bruce Hood was arrested in Blackbutt and charged with 59 offences including 57 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of trafficking and receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying dangerous drugs.

DRUG BUST: A total of 84 marijuana plants, 45 marijuana seedlings and 126g of dried marijuana were seized as part of Operation Sierra Comb. (Photo: QPS)

Hood's charges come as part of an eight-month long operation which started in September last year with the goal of locating South Burnett residents and properties involved in dangerous drug supply across the region.

Superintendent Kelly said Operation Butza is a specific drug operation targeting drug supply networks in the South Burnett area while Operation Sierra Comb is a rolling operation across the South West District (separate to Butza) which targets property and any linked drug supply.

Some of the property and drugs uncovered during the police Operation Butza in the South Burnett. (Photo: QPS)

"Both operations serve to disrupt and dismantle both property crime offences and drug supply networks," he said.

"Methamphetamine is supplied into the South Burnett through various low level street dealers who are supplied from within Queensland and across state borders.

"Operation Butza has proven a great win for police and the community."

Since Operation Butza was first launch in September 2019, police have managed to seize drugs to the value of over $237,000 including more than $21,000 of methylamphetamine and $215,000 of marijuana, as well as stolen property and illegal firearms.

Some of the cash and drugs seized from one of the South Burnett properties during Operation Butza. (Photo: Queensland Police Service)

Operation Butza was also responsible of locating and shutting down a Blackbutt trafficking and supply drug chain police allege was headed by 60-year-old grandmother Sandra May Castle and involved her daughter, Johanne May Duncan and Nanango man, James Gregory Nolan.

Earlier this month through Operation Sierra Comb police managed to seize a total of 84 marijuana plants, 45 marijuana seedlings and 126g of dried marijuana with a potential street value of $420,000.

"These operations are ongoing and will continue to focus on property crime offence and drug supply networks," Superintendent Kelly said.

Some of the drugs seized during the Operation Butza in the South Burnett. (Photo: QPS)

The Superintendent said he doesn't believe there has been an increase in illicit drug supply within the South Burnett area over the last several years.

"However we are committed to proactively targeting any drug supply which would cause harm to the South West District communities," he said.

"If someone has information, Crime Stoppers is the best forum to provide confidential information."

You can contact Crime Stoppers on their 24/7 hotline by calling 1800 333 000 or by making an online report here.