Burpees only just miss mark

TOP EFFORT: Quinton Gill attempting to break the Guinness World Record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one hour. Aden Stokes

AFTER only five weeks of training, Quinton Gill was 41burpees shy from smashing the Guinness World Record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.

Attempting to break the record of 851, the Blackwater North State School PE teacher said he knew from his speed in the last 20minutes there was no way he could do it.

"I wanted to do a fast 20minutes in the beginning, try and pace it out and save my energy in the middle 20 and then try and speed them up in the last 20 to keep it above the record,” he said, catching his breath after his attempt at Black Iron Gym on Wednesday morning.

"The middle 20 minutes I feel like I could have gone faster, but not in that last 20.

"I asked them, 'Was that last 20 minutes faster than the record pace?', and they said no, which means I don't think I could have beaten it.

"I don't think I was physically ready.”

As a spartan racer, Mr Gill has been constantly training for the past three years, however he said burpees were something you had to specifically train for.

"When I first started training I was struggling to do 10 minutes of burpees.

"As a spartan racer you should be doing burpees, but I never did. You have got to train specifically for burpees,” he said.

While disappointed he didn't break the record, he was "ridiculously proud” of achieving 810 after only five weeks of training.

"It's a world record for a reason - it's 851 burpees in an hour,” he said. "To do 810 after five weeks of training is extremely gratifying.”

When asked if he would attempt the world record again, Mr Gill was unsure.

"I am pretty 50-50,” he said. "I know I could beat it with more training, but I didn't find the enjoyment in training.

"If I don't enjoy what I do, I don't feel the point in doing it, so we'll see how I go after a week when I recover.

"It will be something we set for two years from now where I can slowly train over time and not cram in thousands of burpees over a few weeks - like I did 4600 burpees in 16 days.”

Mr Gill said he hoped his attempt inspired other people to go for their goals.

"The biggest thing I learnt from this is how much the community will back you up,” he said.

"If you ever have a goal, chase that goal, find the people to support you and just get it done.

"Sometimes it might not be fun, but this is one of the best things I have done in my life.”

Owner of Black Iron Gym Sara O'Brien said she couldn't be more proud.

"He's done awesome.”