Bursary for indigenous medical students

ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander medical students in Mackay are being urged to apply for a prestigious national bursary through the Rural Doctors Association of Australia.

The RDAA will support the successful recipient to undertake a research project or clinical placement in indigenous health or rural health.

The MDA National and Rural Health Bursary will provide up to $7000 to Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander medical student to undertake the project or placement, and support their studies, as well as attend this year’s Rural Medicine Australia conference, pending COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the sixth year the bursary is being offered, through support provided by MDA National as part of its ongoing partnership with RDAA.

To be considered for the bursary, applicants must, in 2020, be undertaking their second to fifth year of an undergraduate degree in medicine, or be in their second to third year of a postgraduate degree in medicine

