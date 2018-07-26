Menu
Login
The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog has shared photos of a bus attempting to rescue the Air Fraser Island Airvan ahead of high tide.
The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog has shared photos of a bus attempting to rescue the Air Fraser Island Airvan ahead of high tide. CQ Plane Spotting Blog
News

VIDEO: Watch recovery after bus and plane bogged on Fraser

Amber Hooker
by
26th Jul 2018 8:09 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

UPDATE 10.30am: 

Rainbow Beach Recovery, Repairs and Services have retrieved the stranded bus on Fraser Island. 

Watch the footage below attained by Fifty Shades of Fraser Island. 

THE perils of the beach and high tide have claimed another victim on Fraser Island.

This time, a well-intentioned bus driver was reportedly attempting to tow the Air Fraser Island Airvan out after it became bogged in wet sand.

The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog this morning shared photos of the incident on the island, infamous for washing out vehicles bogged on the beach.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos show what appear to be passengers watching on during the day-time rescue attempt, but come nightfall and high tide water was lapping over the tires at the bus.

Further information is not available at this time.

Related Items

bogged cq plane spotting fraser island
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Locals need dialysis too

    Locals need dialysis too

    News Travel for treatment takes its toll.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:14 PM
    Dog pack 'hell-bent on killing'

    Dog pack 'hell-bent on killing'

    News Victim in recovery after viscous dog attack in Rubyvale.

    • 26th Jul 2018 3:57 PM
    Fun family day out

    Fun family day out

    News Family fun day a fundraiser for Denison State School students.

    • 26th Jul 2018 3:51 PM
    Cars stolen, set alight

    Cars stolen, set alight

    News Crime spree results in teen arrest.

    Local Partners