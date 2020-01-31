Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
Offbeat

Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

by Grant McArthur
31st Jan 2020 3:04 PM

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

 

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur
The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

MORE NEWS

MORDIALLOC FOOTBALL CLUB IN POLICE PROBE

'HE CHOKED': CAPPER CLAPS BACK AT FEV

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

@mcarthurg

bus bus driver bus zone funny offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grants available to celebrate town anniversary

        Grants available to celebrate town anniversary

        News Moranbah is turning 50 this year.

        Health chief granted emergency powers

        premium_icon Health chief granted emergency powers

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer will have extraordinary powers

        Building boom: Millions for CQ manufacturers

        premium_icon Building boom: Millions for CQ manufacturers

        Business “This funding will give our manufacturers a big leg up when it comes to evolving...

        Victim too scared to report partner’s DV order breaches

        premium_icon Victim too scared to report partner’s DV order breaches

        News Man went straight to the home after no contact order