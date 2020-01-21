Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
News

Bus passenger stabbed in head, body

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jan 2020 5:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body while travelling on a bus on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened about 6pm on Monday, when a man travelling on the bus approached a 20-year-old Palm Beach man and threatened him.

The pair then got into a physical fight and the 20-year-old was stabbed.

The offender stole the younger man's backpack and left the bus, travelling south on Yodelay St.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses or those with information should contact police.

bus gold coast passenger stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man punched in the face multiple times at Clermont

        premium_icon Man punched in the face multiple times at Clermont

        News Emerald Magistrates Court heard the act was out of character.

        Two hospitalised after car crash

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after car crash

        News Emergency services are at the scene.

        ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        premium_icon ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        News Couple reveals how they’re going to spend their Lotto win.

        Young dad repeats drink driving mistake

        premium_icon Young dad repeats drink driving mistake

        News The 22-year-old said the reason he blew over the limit because he had not eaten.