Bush adventures kids will love

AN Emerald-based children's author with an exciting and adventurous rural background is writing to inspire dreams and possibilities in young children.

Judy Anne Dalrymple's new picture book Buffalo Girl is the first book in the series Adventures in the Outback for the Billy Lids, which encourages children "to get out, do new things and be adventurous”.

"Kids love to be adventurous and writing this book presented a great opportunity to encourage them to do so,” she said.

Having three children of her own, Mrs Dalrymple saw a gap in the children's book genre, with few stories geared towards rural kids based on stories they can relate to and language that is familiar to them.

She saw this as an opportunity to bring to life stories from her past that her children love hearing before being tucked into bed.

"I realised how much they loved hearing all my bush stories and I couldn't find books that had them, so I thought I would write my own,” she said.

"Sometimes I think rural kids miss out and are seen as a minority.

"They miss out on stories in their world and it's great for them to have that because they are stories they can relate to. It's also an opportunity then for city kids to pick it up and learn about country kids as well.”

Mrs Dalrymple, who moved to Emerald from Clermont with her family two months ago, will be taking Buffalo Girl on the road and visiting Isaac libraries next month to engage with children from across the region.

"I am extremely exited for the library tour,” she said.

"It is going to be fantastic. I am looking forward to meeting all the different communities and kids.

"I am hoping they enjoy the book and that it encourages and inspires them to follow their dreams.”

She is hoping to bring her library tour to the Central Highlands region, as well as continue to write engaging bush tales to inspire young children.

Buffalo Girl is on sale for $10 and can be purchased from the Clermont Newsagent, Clermont Historical Centre or online at adventuresintheoutback. com.au.

Author brings her new bush-inspired book to libraries

Judy Anne Dalrymple will visit libraries around the Isaac region to share her new picture book, Buffalo Girl, with children and their parents.

Isaac Regional Council Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said it was a delight to introduce the creator and author of the Adventures in the Outback for the Billy Lids series to the region's young readers.

"Buffalo Girl is the first book in the series and focuses on encouraging young children to have a go and try new things,” Cr Vea Vea said.

"It is based on a true story, and children will be enchanted by the fun and adventure of a young girl who trains a water buffalo to perform tricks.”

She said the author's experience travelling and working in rural communities and her passion for the bush were reflected in the book.

Join Judy Anne Dalrymple as she presents her new picture book at special Story Time sessions at the following libraries:

Glenden Library

Monday, August 6, 10-11am;

Nebo Library

Tuesday, August 7, 8.45-9.45am;

Moranbah Library

Wednesday, August 8, 9.30-10.30am;

Middlemount Library

Monday, August 13, 10-11am;

Dysart Library

Tuesday, August 14, 10.15-11.15am;

Clermont Library

Friday, August 17, 9.30-10.30am.

Bookings are essential and children must be accompanied by an adult at all activities.

Visit isaac.qld.gov.au to find the contact details for your closest library.