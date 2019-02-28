Bush muscle and sheer grit pays off for CQ lads

THE power of training, sheer grit, and "bush muscle” have proven their clout at the recent Townsville Open Jiu Jitsu competition where two Central Queensland entrants have taken out gold and silver medals in their categories.

Coach and owner of Fight Club Jiu Jitsu Clermont Luke Hallman said the competition last weekend, part of the globally recognised Queensland/ Brazilian (QBJJC) Jui Jitsu Circuit, attracted people from around Australia and he was "proud” of his students.

Todd Carne from Cappella won the silver medal in the No Gi category and Clermont's Liam Williams won gold in the 79kg Gi division, gold in No Gi division and silver in the open weight No Gi division

Luke, who opened his club six months ago, said Todd and Liam would now travel to Mackay next month for the Central Queensland championships.

"We're from a tiny town with limited resources and it's always good to test yourselves against other clubs.

"So to go there and clean up is great.”

He said Todd and Liam "both have no quit in them”.

Luke, who started jiu jitsu four years ago and travels between Moranbah, Mackay and the Gold Coast, said he owed his success to his coaches Danny Borg, Mitch Standen, Henry Walpole, Daniel Lima and Aaron Reynolds.

He said his students now included 38 young people split between a 6-9-year-old age group and a class of children 10 years and older and 20 adult students.

"The kids seem to love it and it's great for self-confidence,” he said.

"It also teaches self-defence and it's a lot about respect and discipline.

"You see some kids come in and they have no confidence at all and after a couple of months of training they're a different kid.

"Everyone's welcome to jiu jitsu and you get people from all different walks of life coming together and forming friendships.

"We've got quite a few whole families who train too - mothers and fathers and their kids as well.”

Todd Carne, 27, said he had been training three times a week for five weeks and was looking forward to the next competition in Mackay on March 23.

"I've always been attracted to combat sports and it's good for fitness and definitely for personal growth.

"I'd love to keep doing competitions and furthering my jiu jitsu.

"I believe you're only as good as the training you receive and we're getting good training.”

Todd said hailing from the 'bush' also helped build resilience and true grit.

"The country people call it 'bush muscle'.

"You don't have the resources everyone else has got so when you do get the chance you give it 110%.”

Liam Williams, 29, said he found jiu jitsu mentally and physically "a really good challenge”.

"It's about being prepared and training for what you want to do and then giving as much effort as you can and then hopefully you get the rewards.

"It's a good example of how you should be living your life.”

He said metro cities had more resources and "we make do with what we've got”.

"But we come from playing rough sports and we love our footy and we're always going to be tough to beat.”

Luke said the duo would now think about "resetting our goals” and look at competing at state and national level championships towards the end of the season.